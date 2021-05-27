Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Reminder of SA’s former ruling role in Namibia SA’s historical administration of Namibia has been in the spotlight at the Windhoek high court, in a case involving a couple married in SA in the 1980s BL PREMIUM

An unexpected reminder of SA’s former ruling role in Namibia emerged in the Windhoek high court this week. But it wasn’t a case that dealt with race or the military, as you might expect. Rather, it was a marriage, solemnised in Joburg in the late 1980s, that brought back the past.

Erhard and Elsabe van der Merwe married in Joburg in 1988, a few years before Namibian independence. At the time, Erhard, a Namibian by birth, and his wife were permanently resident and domiciled in SA. Their marriage was out of community of property, and they had an antenuptial contract (ANC), registered by the registrar of deeds for Joburg in February 1988...