Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: SA’s social ills on trial A deportation case in the UK has turned the spotlight on SA — particularly its high levels of violence and floundering health-care system BL PREMIUM

The Life Esidimeni tragedy may be virtually forgotten in SA, but it lives on in other countries as an indicator of just how badly we manage people with mental health conditions.

Last week, this issue featured in a decision by the UK’s court of appeal, which illustrated SA’s reputation in relation to health care and violence...