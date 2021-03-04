Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Loaded language in Namibia’s Supreme Court Interpreting what Namibia’s Supreme Court meant by its use of punctuation has become a R97m question for the country’s communications regulator BL PREMIUM

After the 2003 publication of Eats, Shoots & Leaves: The Zero Tolerance Approach to Punctuation, Lynn Truss’s witty milestone book on English grammar, a critic bemoaned grammar "fascists" who want to "stop the language moving into the 21st century".

This past week, however, it’s become clear that, even in the 21st century, punctuation still makes an enormous difference — not just to panda jokes, but also to liability for payment of hard cash...