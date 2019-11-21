Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Learning the ABCs of privacy law Two years of litigation later, a UK court has dismissed a privacy case after the complainant refused to make his identity known to the court and respondent BL PREMIUM

As advocates of privacy fight for "the right to be forgotten", one litigant has taken privacy to an entirely new level. His case, ABC vs Google, has been in the UK court system for almost two years — and no-one has any idea who he is.

In a complex set of decisions, the European Court of Justice ruled two months ago that while Google must, on request, remove personal data links seen in Europe, it is not obliged to do so in other parts of the world. It also held there is no obligation to remove a link solely because it indicates a previous criminal conviction.