JUSTICE MALALA: Recycling trash as trash
The ANC’s bad ideas are like zombies that keep coming back from the dead
28 February 2024 - 06:00
The ANC has become adept at closing a chapter and immediately reopening it. No policy is off the table, even after it has been debated, reflected upon, and chucked aside as unviable or just a plain bad idea.
That policy can return to centre stage at any minute on the whim of those writing the party’s latest tract, whether it be the January 8 statement, the state of the nation address or an election manifesto...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.