Santa was bored. His collar was sticky, despite it being the North Pole. He was hot. It was all that climate change business. Humans, he grumbled. Can’t get them to do the right thing even when their lives depend on it. They’ll just continue to burn fossil fuels because that fellow Gwede Mantashe in South Africa told them they won’t make money any other way.
Santa harrumphed and glanced at his mail. Sticking out of the bag was a letter that looked tatty, as though it had travelled far. He pulled it out. Lo and behold, it was from the Land of Gwede and Cyril Ramaphosa...
JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril’s Christmas carol
All Ramaphosa wants for Christmas is a backbone, but is there time to deliver?
