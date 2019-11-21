Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Tech titans greedy and shockingly stupid Ethically tone-deaf tech titans Uber and Netflix betray a lack of scruples, which suggests they will do anything for money BL PREMIUM

The days of doing business with just profit in mind are long gone. If you make cars, you cannot just think of their speed, comfort, handling on the road and your margin. You have to think of the environmental impact of these products and what that means for the world in 10 or 20 years. There are real human consequences for business. To recognise and deal with these consequences, a leader needs a well-developed moral and ethical code.

Are today’s tech titans listening, though? Major technology businesses and their leaders, the people who now largely run our lives, are increasingly putting their feet in it at an ethical level. Over the past few months more and more of these leaders have exposed themselves as ignorant, callous, lacking in diplomacy, devoid of a moral or ethical compass — and greedy and shockingly stupid to boot.