EDITORIAL: This scandal should be the end for Koko

Surely even his most optimistic supporter must by now realise the game is up for Eskom’s acting CEO, Matshela Koko. Every week, the train crash that is his tenure at the country’s power utility gets harder to watch, as one apparent lie is compounded by another. So far, the cost is R2.5bn, and that is probably not the final tally.

In recent weeks, the Sunday Times has reported how Eskom awarded tenders worth R1.8bn to Impulse International, a company in which Koko’s stepdaughter — the 26-year-old Koketso Choma — has been a shareholder and director since last April. These contracts were signed in the Eskom unit that Koko headed before he became acting CEO in December, after Brian Molefe’s resignation.

Koko’s response has been to feign amnesia until caught. Deny any knowledge of the people involved and the deals until you have to admit it.

It all began with Koko denying any knowledge of his stepdaughter’s business dealings, and what she does for a living — even though they live in the same house. Then he denied knowing the CEO of Impulse International, Pragasen Pather.

Except, it turns out that not only did he know Pather, but he also spoke to him on his cellphone no less than 52 times in an eight-month period, during which Impulse was raking in the contracts from Eskom.

Once trapped, Koko said when he found out about his stepdaughter’s involvement, he immediately "instructed" her to resign from Impulse.