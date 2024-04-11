JAMIE CARR: Market’s turn to bully Musk
11 April 2024 - 05:00
Samsung Electronics: From dried fish to big fish
The genesis of what was to become Samsung was a humble trading company launched in 1938, dealing in dried fish, groceries and noodles. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.