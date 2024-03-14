JAMIE CARR: Breakfast of champions
Bakery Greggs has knocked the mighty McDonald’s off its perch as the UK’s No 1 breakfast provider
14 March 2024 - 05:00
Greggs: Beating the breakfast rivals
It was the playwright Somerset Maugham who said that “to eat well in England you should eat breakfast three times a day”, and this has sparked a heated debate among expert breakfastologists as to whether he was suggesting that the Full English was a gastronomic treat beyond compare, or that the rest of the grub on offer was barely worthy of being fed to pigs. ..
