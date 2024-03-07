JAMIE CARR: Sky’s no limit for airlines company IAG
Leisure demand has been rushing back, with increasing numbers prepared to cough up for premium economy
07 March 2024 - 05:00
IAG: Flying high, and expensive
The International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) owns British Airways (BA), Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, and it has reported results that were both ahead of analysts’ expectations and ahead of its numbers for 2019, the year before the pandemic shut the skies. ..
