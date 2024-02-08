JAMIE CARR: Magnificent Meta
Mark Zuckerberg’s company notched up the biggest jump yet in market capitalisation, adding a cool $197bn in a single day
08 February 2024 - 05:00
Meta: No 1 in the ‘magnificent 7’
A catchy nickname for a group of stocks does wonders for an analyst’s presentation, but divergent fortunes mean it often struggles to keep its relevance over time. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.