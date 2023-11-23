JAMIE CARR: Ryanair’s flying high as travellers take to skies once more
Budget airline has successfully navigated the pandemic’s turbulence and is forecasting a full-year profit of about £2bn
23 November 2023 - 05:00
Ryanair: Sunny skies
The airline industry is emerging strongly from the turbulence of the pandemic, with passenger numbers surging as punters unleash their pent-up desire to travel, and a capacity crunch allowing the airlines to bump up ticket prices. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.