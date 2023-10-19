JAMIE CARR: Feeding on the fat of the land
Weight-loss medication powers Novo Nordisk to new heights as rivals play a desperate game of catch-up
19 October 2023 - 05:00
Novo Nordisk: Profits are ballooning
The Danish pharmaceuticals sensation has overtaken LVMH to become Europe’s largest company, and its market capitalisation of more than $400bn is greater than Denmark’s GDP. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.