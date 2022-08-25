×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Riders of steakhouse range nowhere near a sunset

But the cinema business looks like history

BL Premium
25 August 2022 - 05:00

Spur Corp: It’s still a ‘brave’ world

It’s been 55 years since the denizens of Newlands were the first to get the opportunity to sample the delights of a Spur Steak Ranch, and the company remains blissfully untouched by any concerns that the modern world may have over cultural appropriation. Its logo still boasts the fully head-dressed Native American brave, smiling inscrutably as he decides whether to scalp you or flog you a Mohawk combo with crispy onion rings and a baked potato. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.