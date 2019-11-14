JAMIE CARR: TFG grows turnover in the local market by 6.4%
TFG’s results show that canny operators keep things nudging in the right direction
14 November 2019 - 04:00
TFG: Staying in the game
In a retail environment where every spare rand that can be dug up from the back of the sofa has to be deployed in the purchase of Rugby World Cup memorabilia, you could be forgiven for expecting that the only smiles would be on the faces of the vendors of Bok shirts, Faf budgie smugglers and action figures of the Beast.
