JAMIE CARR: Clicks Group thriving in a downturn
The group continues to expand its footprint, ending the year with 704 stores and 545 pharmacies which increased its share of the pharmacy market to 24.9%
31 October 2019 - 05:00
When gloom and despondency stalk the aisles of the palaces of retail, and a customer with a well-stocked wallet and a twinkle in his eye is rarer than a rainbow unicorn, the sector gets properly Darwinian.
You don’t need to have spent a lifetime studying the tortoises of the Galapagos to predict what will happen next, with the lean and hungry continuing to prosper while anybody with a bit of flab amidships hoists the white flag and waddles off to try something a little less challenging.
