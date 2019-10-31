Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Clicks Group thriving in a downturn The group continues to expand its footprint, ending the year with 704 stores and 545 pharmacies which increased its share of the pharmacy market to 24.9% BL PREMIUM

When gloom and despondency stalk the aisles of the palaces of retail, and a customer with a well-stocked wallet and a twinkle in his eye is rarer than a rainbow unicorn, the sector gets properly Darwinian.

You don’t need to have spent a lifetime studying the tortoises of the Galapagos to predict what will happen next, with the lean and hungry continuing to prosper while anybody with a bit of flab amidships hoists the white flag and waddles off to try something a little less challenging.