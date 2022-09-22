FirsatRand is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
In hindsight I might have been a bit glib with my description of life without electricity. I might have put a little too much emphasis on the bucolic-back-to-nature aspect of not being able to turn on a light or boil a kettle. I might even have overstressed the can-do attitude of South Africans. I probably glossed over the disruption it causes and was short on the existential threat to smaller businesses.
But here in Ireland people have told me they’re thinking of heading to SA for the winter. “We do have some energy problems of our own,” I caution, “and have had them for so long that we no longer think we’ll never have them.”..
ANN CROTTY: Welcome to stage 6 survivor school
As Europeans quake at the prospect of an energy crisis, they are keen to learn at the feet of SA’s load-shedding veterans
