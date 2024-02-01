CHRIS ROPER: The dark truth behind Rwanda’s fairytale
Forget Kagame’s spin: his country is an autocratic dictatorship with well-documented human rights issues. All the sportswashing in the world won’t remove that stain
01 February 2024 - 05:00
Fans of the English Premier League will be familiar with a slogan that has been emblazoned in ironic gold on the sleeves of Arsenal FC’s home strip since 2018. “Visit Rwanda,” it exhorts us.
The current four-year sponsorship deal, signed in 2021, is worth £10m a year, or $12.5m in that other imperial currency. Arsenal are currently joint second on the Premier League table...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.