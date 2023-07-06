GLOBAL INVESTOR
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Is the streaming war over?
As the dust settles, let’s see which of the survivors could be a good investment
06 July 2023 - 05:00
A decade ago, Netflix fired the first salvo in the streaming war when all episodes of the new series House of Cards were released simultaneously. Up until then, Netflix did not have any original content, and depended on the licensing of older content from the major Hollywood studios.
The move sparked an arms race between the major studios, which all launched multiple streaming services offering a deluge of original content directly to consumers. Budgets for productions ballooned and the number of series exploded. Hollywood was filled with glee. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now