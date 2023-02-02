Investment vehicle Reinet is still being spurned by the market, years after it listed. But there’s plenty on offer to (very) patient buyers
Wild tales of revelry strip the veil from banking’s stiff and stuffy image
TymeBank is expanding its rapidly growing reach by partnering with TFG
After revelations in 2019 that it had added R12bn worth of ‘artificial sweetener’ to its accounts, Africa’s largest sugar company has hit the skids. More than 500,000 people depend on its survival — ...
Hikes, history, surf, swimming, tidal pools, café culture … the Cape Peninsula has it all when it comes to top-notch experiences. The FM has picked 10 must-dos
February is the month of love. It’s a time to celebrate Valentine’s Day and, for some, a time to renew the search for greater human connection. These days, there is a growing probability that couples will make their first contact via an online dating service, rather than via the more traditional way of being introduced at an in-person social, business, community or religious event. I will leave the social and psychological commentary about this trend to others, but let’s have a look at the investment opportunities on offer due to the online dating phenomenon:
Match Group..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE GLOBAL INVESTOR
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Shares to drive you wild
It’s the month of love — so live a little with the wilder side of the stock market
February is the month of love. It’s a time to celebrate Valentine’s Day and, for some, a time to renew the search for greater human connection. These days, there is a growing probability that couples will make their first contact via an online dating service, rather than via the more traditional way of being introduced at an in-person social, business, community or religious event. I will leave the social and psychological commentary about this trend to others, but let’s have a look at the investment opportunities on offer due to the online dating phenomenon:
Match Group..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.