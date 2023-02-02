Opinion

THE GLOBAL INVESTOR

JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Shares to drive you wild

It’s the month of love — so live a little with the wilder side of the stock market

BL Premium
02 February 2023 - 05:00 Jean Pierre Verster

February is the month of love. It’s a time to celebrate Valentine’s Day and, for some, a time to renew the search for greater human connection. These days, there is a growing probability that couples will make their first contact via an online dating service, rather than via the more traditional way of being introduced at an in-person social, business, community or religious event. I will leave the social and psychological commentary about this trend to others, but let’s have a look at the investment opportunities on offer due to the online dating phenomenon:

Match Group..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.