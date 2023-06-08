Pepkor was supposed to be THE defensive JSE retailer — but its share price crash in the wake of disappointing numbers is a sign of investor capitulation
Financially illiterate MPs are forcing the monster into life without any idea of how the country will pay for it
Construction of a space exploration facility will catapult the historic Karoo village from the Victorian era into the space age
Tsakani Maluleke appeared as a beacon last week to South Africans rapidly losing faith that our municipalities, and service delivery, can be saved. Here, the auditor-general tells the FM why there’s ...
Local upmarket café Coco Safar plans to go further
In the highly competitive global market for fast-moving consumer goods, companies are constantly trying to grow product sales. One way to achieve this is to make your product addictive. For ingestible products, the four most popular (legal) addictive stimulants used are alcohol, nicotine, caffeine and sugar. All of these stimulants trigger a significant dopamine release in the brain, which is the underlying response people can get addicted to.
Due to negative side effects associated with overexposure to these additives, society generally prohibits children from ingesting alcohol and nicotine, and tries to limit their ingestion of caffeine and sugar. ..
GLOBAL INVESTOR
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Primed for performance
You’d be better off sticking to hydrating sports drinks when training for events such as the Comrades Marathon. But when it comes to the markets, energy drinks are the clear winner
