The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
Retailer Spar hopes its mess won’t smell so bad if it keeps a lid on it. We know how that works out
Dr Thulani Ngwenya has no plans to leave his job in rural KwaZulu-Natal for a post in a city
After the horror show of 2022, investment analysts are generally wary of market prospects in the year ahead. With much still up in the air, defensive stocks may be the way to go ...
For those who’ve been watching the machinations in South African cricket, the pasting that the Proteas took in Australia was predictable. Can it be fixed?
Last year was particularly tough for global stock pickers, with the MSCI world net total return index sliding by 18.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index dropping by 33%. Our five picks from a year ago also struggled: an equal-weighted portfolio of Adevinta (-49.8%), Altria (+4.7%), ASOS (-80.6%), CIFI Ever Sunshine (-61.2%) and UnitedHealth (+6.5%) would have returned -36.1% in dollars for 2022. We still like these stocks, though, notwithstanding their disappointing performance over the past 12 months. As is customary at the start of every year, here are five global stocks which we believe could do well over the long term.
Admiral Group..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GLOBAL INVESTOR
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Global stocks to buy in 2023
The stock-picking universe outside South Africa’s 300-odd shares is vast — here are five options to consider this year
Last year was particularly tough for global stock pickers, with the MSCI world net total return index sliding by 18.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index dropping by 33%. Our five picks from a year ago also struggled: an equal-weighted portfolio of Adevinta (-49.8%), Altria (+4.7%), ASOS (-80.6%), CIFI Ever Sunshine (-61.2%) and UnitedHealth (+6.5%) would have returned -36.1% in dollars for 2022. We still like these stocks, though, notwithstanding their disappointing performance over the past 12 months. As is customary at the start of every year, here are five global stocks which we believe could do well over the long term.
Admiral Group..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.