Opinion

misinformation comment

CHRIS ROPER: Soaking in snake oil

A now-deleted tweet by anti-vaxxer Aseem Malhotra that features Helen Zille adds fuel to the conspiracy fire. It’s indicative of the kind of conservative ideology that’s kicking back at the imaginary opponent of ‘wokeness’

09 March 2023 - 05:00 Chris Roper

You might be one of those who wasn’t surprised to see DA politician Helen Zille pop up on the Twitter feed of anti-vaxxer Aseem Malhotra — a cardiologist and  proud recipient of the British Dietetic Association’s (BDA) “top five worst celeb diets to avoid in 2018” award for his Pioppi diet.

The tweet in question (now deleted) showed a picture of Zille, Malhotra and a BizNews faux journalist beaming and awash in a cheap 1980s blue lighting effect, taken at an event hosted by conspiracy capitalists BizNews...

