Shareholders will receive a cash windfall, even as CEO Mike Brown warns of increasing business paralysis over state failures
The departure of former FM deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha as Eskom spokesperson leaves another void at the utility
The economy buckles under power cuts and other ills, posting a dismal -1,3% quarterly growth
On February 7, the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down a surprise ruling that forced South Africa’s third-largest investment manager to scrap its half-year dividend, and sent shivers down the spines ...
Blackouts were the most challenging aspect of planning the first-ever ‘renewable grand prix’ in Sub-Saharan Africa
You might be one of those who wasn’t surprised to see DA politician Helen Zille pop up on the Twitter feed of anti-vaxxer Aseem Malhotra — a cardiologist and proud recipient of the British Dietetic Association’s (BDA) “top five worst celeb diets to avoid in 2018” award for his Pioppi diet.
The tweet in question (now deleted) showed a picture of Zille, Malhotra and a BizNews faux journalist beaming and awash in a cheap 1980s blue lighting effect, taken at an event hosted by conspiracy capitalists BizNews...
misinformation comment
CHRIS ROPER: Soaking in snake oil
A now-deleted tweet by anti-vaxxer Aseem Malhotra that features Helen Zille adds fuel to the conspiracy fire. It’s indicative of the kind of conservative ideology that’s kicking back at the imaginary opponent of ‘wokeness’
