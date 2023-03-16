CHRIS ROPER: South Africa flirts with failure

Sun is back with a bang — and its shares are still seen as cheap, even with an almost 60% rally over the past year
The time for urgent action is now, Mupita insists, adding that the country is staring over the edge of a cliff
The PIC wants its R4.3bn investment back but there won't be much of it left by the time the court case is over
The pressure is on new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to end load-shedding. His backers believe he’s the real deal, and up to the task. If they’re wrong, the consequences could be ...
Chef and restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts is revamping his portfolio of restaurants to reflect Cape Town’s unquenchable appetite, and Joburg’s attention deficit problem
Last week I had dinner at Le Lagon in Dakar, a beautiful restaurant built out onto a pier in the bay. It’s been there since 1956, an impressive longevity. This was my second visit to Dakar, the first having been about 10 years ago. Weirdly, on that visit I was also taken to Le Lagon, so clearly it’s the go-to place when you’re entertaining visitors.
This is emphasised when you arrive, as the boardwalk leading up to the restaurant entrance has long rows of brass plaques lining each side, with the names of famous visitors emblazoned on them. These range from presidents to cultural celebrities, and though I didn’t take notes, I think I noticed the names of Congolese dictator Mobutu Sese Seko (who famously stole $5bn-$15bn from his people), former French president Valéry Giscard d’Estaing and celebrity fundraiser Bono of U2. Oh, and former German chancellor Angela Merkel...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS ROPER: South Africa flirts with failure
South Africans are often dismissive of the rest of Africa, steeped in the belief of their nation’s exceptionalism. But the country resembles struggling states more closely than we may want to admit
Last week I had dinner at Le Lagon in Dakar, a beautiful restaurant built out onto a pier in the bay. It’s been there since 1956, an impressive longevity. This was my second visit to Dakar, the first having been about 10 years ago. Weirdly, on that visit I was also taken to Le Lagon, so clearly it’s the go-to place when you’re entertaining visitors.
This is emphasised when you arrive, as the boardwalk leading up to the restaurant entrance has long rows of brass plaques lining each side, with the names of famous visitors emblazoned on them. These range from presidents to cultural celebrities, and though I didn’t take notes, I think I noticed the names of Congolese dictator Mobutu Sese Seko (who famously stole $5bn-$15bn from his people), former French president Valéry Giscard d’Estaing and celebrity fundraiser Bono of U2. Oh, and former German chancellor Angela Merkel...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.