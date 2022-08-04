×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

politics comment

CHRIS ROPER: Decoding Lindiwe Sisulu’s latest missive

Any attempt to work out what she is trying to say requires first separating out the utterly fantastical from the self-serving cynicism

04 August 2022 - 05:00

Prevailing opinion from those who have read Lindiwe Sisulu’s latest rambling rant on Independent Online — that nurturing home to 10 imaginary babies and radical economic transformation misfits — appears to be that she has lost her marbles. But that can’t be true. Or, at least, that can’t be the whole truth.

Sisulu’s latest attempt to weasel out of responsibility for the screw-ups of her government is a column headlined “We Need to Have a Difficult Conversation about the Africanisation of the Law”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.