Prevailing opinion from those who have read Lindiwe Sisulu’s latest rambling rant on Independent Online — that nurturing home to 10 imaginary babies and radical economic transformation misfits — appears to be that she has lost her marbles. But that can’t be true. Or, at least, that can’t be the whole truth.
Sisulu’s latest attempt to weasel out of responsibility for the screw-ups of her government is a column headlined “We Need to Have a Difficult Conversation about the Africanisation of the Law”...
CHRIS ROPER: Decoding Lindiwe Sisulu’s latest missive
Any attempt to work out what she is trying to say requires first separating out the utterly fantastical from the self-serving cynicism
