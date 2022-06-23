Opinion global peace index CHRIS ROPER: Can SA give peace a chance? Given how SA fares on the eight measures of ‘positive peace’ in the global peace index, it may come as a surprise to learn the country has achieved its highest ranking on the index in 14 years. But that’s still in the bottom 30% of the 163 countries ranked

Some of you might be perplexed to learn that, in the recently released global peace index (GPI) for 2022, SA has received its highest rating in the past 14 years. We’re now 118 out of 163 countries, up five places from last year. Against Sub-Saharan countries, we rank 26 out of 44.

Staring at the yellow bar that marks SA as being at a medium state of peace, I couldn’t help wondering how bad things need to be to slip over into orange (low), or red (very low)...