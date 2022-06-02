Opinion CHRIS ROPER: AI on the warpath It might be better in a way than nuclear war, but China’s plan to brainwash opponents into submission is scary enough

In Fool’s Mate, a prescient science fiction story penned in 1953, writer Robert Sheckley postulates a future war in which the opposing sides have been lined up, poised to attack, for more than a year. But because battle strategy is controlled by artificial intelligence (AI), and because the AI on both sides has computed that the side that attacks first will lose, neither side can risk doing so.

It’s a classic chess situation, but reversed. In chess, the player who plays white gets to go first, giving them an inherent advantage, and statistics compiled since 1851 confirm this. ..