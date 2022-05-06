DAVID FURLONGER: Swiftly, swiftly, catchee Polo?

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Or, in this case, the Swift or the Polo?

Figures published this week state that the little Suzuki Swift outsold all its car competitors in April. Its 1,621 total — of which almost 40% went to car rental companies — gave it a 74 advantage over the Volkswagen (VW) Polo Vivo and exactly 100 over the Toyota Corolla Cross.

According to Naamsa/the Automotive Business Council, which released the numbers, fourth place was occupied by the hatchback version of the “real” Polo (the Vivo derivative is based on a pre-2018 model), which sold 1,320 units. Its twin, the Polo sedan, languished in 15th place, with 558 sales.

The hatch and sedan may be styled differently, but are they really different cars? Should double-cab bakkies be counted differently from single-cabs? Motor companies traditionally lump together model variants for volume bragging rights.

WesBank prefers it that way. In its analysis of the April figures, the finance house has combined Polo hatch and sedan sales figures into a single number — 1,878 — and declared Polo the runaway winner of the car market.

Of course, this being SA, neither car can claim outright market victory. As so often, that boast belongs to Toyota’s Hilux bakkie, which sold 2,788 units in April. That leadership will come under pressure later this year with the launch of Ford’s next-generation Ranger bakkie.

Whether or not Swift is top of the car heap, Suzuki has plenty to celebrate. April was the fourth successive month in which it had record sales. At 3,696, it was third in the car market, behind only Toyota and VW.

While Suzuki was celebrating, the industry as a whole breathed a sigh of relief. Total new-vehicle sales growth in April may have slowed dramatically from previous months, but that was to be expected.

Public holidays and long weekends created a stop-start marketing environment. More importantly, devastating floods brought Durban harbour, the motor industry’s main import-export hub, to a temporary halt, damaged rail links to the rest of the country, and forced Durban-based Toyota SA and some components suppliers to suspend production. Toyota also reportedly had to scrap thousands of completed vehicles damaged by floodwater.

The effects of the floods are likely to felt in the market for some time to come.