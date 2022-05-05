By the numbers | Where Africa’s start-ups begin

The group’s cash offer to investors as part of its restructuring seems distinctly thin, favouring family and insiders — but it’s a take-it-or-leave-it option
PSG CEO calls for disclosure of executive pay to become voluntary — but few pundits are buying it
Local technology is succeeding in spite of the collapse of the weapons industry. A device in a pilotless Turkish aircraft is one example
The sharp rise in gold, platinum group metals, oil and coal over the past two years has provided an unexpected windfall for SA, supporting the rand at a fragile time. But are there brewing signs that ...
An idyllic Seychelles island, the Victoria Falls, more direct flights to the States — thank goodness we can fly again
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.