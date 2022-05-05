×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | Where Africa’s start-ups begin

05 May 2022 - 14:21
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

By the numbers | Africa’s start-up capital is Lagos

Lagos, Africa's most populous city, is also the best city for start-ups on the continent, according to data from StartupBlink
News & Fox
3 months ago

By the numbers | Africa’s largest economies

African countries with the highest GDP over time
News & Fox
4 months ago

By the numbers | The true size of Africa — it’s really big

In 1589, when cartographer Gerardus Mercator drew up the map of the world, he inflated most of the continents except for Africa
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA’s eye in a drone sky
News & Fox
2.
By the numbers | Where going to the gym is most ...
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
Kevin Pietersen sells a R15m share in luxury game ...
News & Fox
4.
A good week for Trevor Noah
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
Tenants call the shots in oversupplied rental ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.