COVID-19 SA targets improved vaccine coverage for adults before offering jabs to children

The government has yet to decide on when to offer coronavirus vaccines to children as it weighs up competing demands for the limited stock it procured for the adult population, a top health official said on Sunday.

SA’s medicines regulator announced on Friday that it had granted emergency-use authorisation for Pfizer’s coronavirus shot to be used in children as young as 12, but it is only the first step towards bringing them into the national inoculation programme. The government is offering jabs to anyone aged 18 and above and aims to reach 40-million people, or 70% of the adult population...