Rail is the key to making Africa the world’s largest free-trade area

Africa has more than 1.3-billion people, a middle class that contributes about $2.6-trillion in gross domestic product plus mineral resources, arable land, and the elements needed to grow its economies. This figure is estimated to increase to $6.7-trillion by 2030 through enabling ease of movement of goods and people.

In March 2018, three agreements were signed by the African Union on behalf of its 54 member states. These agreements are aimed at unlocking intra-African trade through better harmony and coordination of trade and related policy and legislation across Africa.

They are the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCTA), the Kigali Declaration, and the protocol on the free movement of people.

Recognising and rectifying the main hindrance to unlocking Africa’s growth, which is the free movement of goods and people, is a step in the right direction.

Africa loses out on the travel and brain drain of millions of Africans and the trillions of dollars of goods that flock in and out of the continent with ease and with little or no benefit to the continent. In 2021, it's still easier to move goods and people between Africa and other parts of the world than within Africa itself.

For this reason, intra-African trade has historically been low at a mere 16.6% of total exports compared to 68% with Europe and 59% with Asia. The implementation of the AfCTA could boost intra-African trade by more than 50%.

No wonder goods manufactured in Africa by Africans are not growing their market share faster than their competitors who export into Africa. No wonder more Africans easily take up senior-level positions in the diaspora than within Africa.

Intra-Africa travel by Africans is small in comparison to international travel. This is because air travel in most instances is the most sensible way to get around. It's costly when traveling within the continent and involves having to make multiple connections before arriving at the final destination. Yet direct flights to the furthest parts of the world are easily accessible.

All modes of transport are important in connecting the continent with its people. However, the fastest and most effective enabler of the movement of goods and people in Africa is rail.

Africa’s rail networks are still connected to few countries but they are an existing infrastructure immediately available for fostering goods exchanges and supporting people movement.

TMH Africa is working hard to ensure that it actively contributes towards achieving five out of the eight strategic objectives of the AfCTA such as:

creating a single market for goods and services facilitated by the movement of people;

expanding intra-African trade;

promoting sustainable and inclusive economic development;

boosting industrial development; and

enhancing competitiveness.

We have aligned our business model to these objectives. We operate a 45,000m² facility to manufacture rolling stock such as locomotives or passenger coaches. These are world-class products manufactured in Africa by Africans to capacitate the continent to move goods and people.

We have a solid foundation to achieve this for the continent and more. Our parent company, the TMH Group is rated fourth worldwide and number one rolling stock manufacturer in Russia and the CIS. We have more than 100,000 employees working in 25 sites in more than eight countries. TMH is one of the few rolling stock original equipment manufacturers to have capacity in Africa.

We have the expertise to handle any size project and keep up with global best practices and certifications. The organisation has about 260 employees and acquired the following certifications:

The EN 15085-2 Certification Level CL demonstrates TMH Africa’s competence in the control of welding quality in the production of railway vehicles and components in accordance with European standards outlined as the EN 15085 standard.

The ISO 3834-2: Comprehensive quality requirements for fusion welding certification, awarded by the Southern African Institute of Welding.