SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: A statue, wrapped in a fumble, inside a fiasco

There’s something quintessentially South African about the unveiling of a 9m statue of former ANC leader and struggle stalwart Oliver Tambo on what would have been his 103rd birthday on Tuesday.

For a start, the event was three years late. The bronze colossus was originally commissioned by the City of Ekurhuleni, at a cost of more than R11m, to mark Tambo’s centenary in 2017. But bureaucratic bungling and governmental turf wars apparently left it in limbo in a Kempton Park warehouse instead.

As Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe told the Kempton Express late last year, the Airports Company SA, under the department of transport, refused to give the city permission to erect the statue within its precinct, because it had unveiled a smaller statue of Tambo in the international arrivals hall to honour his centenary.

The city, however, could not abide the thought of placing the statue anywhere other than the airport. And so it languished, far from the public eye, until the right honourable Fikile ‘Mr Fix’ Mbalula took the matter up, as soon as he became transport minister in 2018.

So we now have an airport named after Tambo, a life-sized statue of him within the international arrivals terminal, and a 9m incarnation of him outside of it.

Beyond a vaguely discomforting sense of overkill, attempts to sell this latest addition as a tourist attraction – as both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina have done – seem a tad disingenuous, given the statue’s location at an international airport.

Don’t get me wrong: Tambo deserves all the accolades bestowed upon him. But one can’t help but feel queasy about the metro commissioning an R11.5m statue with money that could have been diverted to far more pressing needs – of which SA has no shortage. And to then pooh-pooh the cost, when South Africans are in economic freefall, is both grossly insensitive and not just a bit out of touch.

Sadly, this cavalier approach to taxpayers’ money seems to have become ingrained in government.

Take just two examples from the past week or so.

First, the department of international relations & co-operation has apparently spent R118m on a plot of vacant land in New York for office space. It’s a pretty hefty price tag (particularly as the department already spends R4m a month on rent). But then it emerged that the R118m had actually gone to buy a decrepit and “unsuitable” building.

The second example: the defence force, in its battle against Covid, reportedly forked out R215m to import the drug interferon from Cuba. It’s a nice idea, but you’d think that someone would have checked to see if interferon is licenced in SA. (Spoiler: it isn’t.)