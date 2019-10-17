Opinion NATASHA MARRIAN: Is Herman Mashaba angling to leave the DA? No-one thought Herman Mashaba would get the mayoral chain, but now that he has it, would he be willing to cross the floor to keep it? BL PREMIUM

Is Herman Mashaba angling to leave the DA? The party’s review panel tasked with interrogating its poor showing in the 2019 election has recommended ending the relationship with the EFF that allows it to control the Joburg and Tshwane metros.

The recommendation will be discussed at the party’s federal council over the weekend, but Mashaba has already made his views plain.