ALLAN GREENBLO: Big test for Cyril

Ring another alarm bell. It’s sounded by the intention of the ANC government to review and amend section 25 of the constitution that deals with property rights.

Eerily included in section 25 is the provision that “property is not limited to land”. Whatever does this mean? What is it intended to mean, and to what mischievous interpretations might it lead?

Amid the heated contention over the move by the ruling party for the state to expropriate land without compensation, this tiny insertion at section 25(4)(b) has so far attracted no attention as to the perils that meddling with constitutional “property” protections might invite. Once a Pandora’s box has been opened, it can be inordinately difficult to close.

Be suspicious that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) won’t easily allow it to close. The EFF has the bit between its teeth and the ANC, preparing for the 2019 elections, is bending over to accommodate it.

Step one for the EFF has been the populist onslaught against Jacob Zuma. With him removed, step two is the populism of land redistribution without compensation. Both are causes that the EFF has championed with demonstrable success; not bad for a party in opposition.

Step three, for the EFF to retain its populist relevance, is the anti-white rhetoric of Julius Malema that daily becomes more sinister. He has painted land redistribution in a colour that defies the nonracialism enshrined as a founding value of the constitution. The ANC, in contrast to the modifications introduced for support of the EFF’s parliamentary motion on section 25, has hardly muted it.

Step four draws closer. In the public process of section 25’s review, to be concluded by end-August, it’s apparent that the provision of “property” not being limited to land falls outside the terms of reference. So there’s no immediate threat. However, once the principle (if that’s how it may be described) of land expropriation without compensation is accepted, other forms of “property” enter the radar of political opportunists.

Such as what? Long-term savings accumulated prior to a specified cut-off date, perhaps? Heaven help us. Under apartheid, by definition, white people enjoyed better education and better access to more highly paid jobs; hence better opportunity to build wealth. The inequalities that flowed are endemic.