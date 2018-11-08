Liberty Two Degrees: new look, fresh potential

That takes the total value of L2D’s portfolio to R10.8bn. Besides Sandton City and Eastgate, L2D also co-owns Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square, Liberty Midlands Mall in Pietermaritzburg, Liberty Promenade in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town, Botshabelo Mall in the Free State and several Sandton office blocks.

The biggest upshot for L2D shareholders is that the company is now in a position to deliver dividend growth that is more closely aligned with income growth in the underlying property portfolio.

For the year ending December 2019, management expects to achieve a 5% dividend growth — a substantially improved performance from the zero growth shareholders will still have to be satisfied with this year.

L2D CEO Amelia Beattie says there is no doubt that the new structure will position the company to achieve long-term, sustainable growth and unlock more value for shareholders. "We have never had the opportunity to show investors what the portfolio can do. Now that there is no longer any impediments from the put option, the quality of our portfolio will become evident."

Beattie believes investors who shied away from L2D simply because of its external management company are also likely to take a fresh look at the restructured company. She says that L2D’s portfolio is in good shape despite tough retail trading conditions.

In fact, some of the key performance metrics in L2D’s shopping centre portfolio have had a strong rebound this year, she says. She refers to trading densities (turnover per square metre) recovering from an overall decline of 6% in June 2017 to positive growth of 2.1% in June this year.

"That’s a significant improvement, which speaks to the success of our asset management initiatives," she says.

Overall vacancies have declined from 6.4% in December to less than 4% now, following the reletting of all the space left empty in Sandton City and Eastgate after the demise of Stuttafords in 2017.

Sandton City and Eastgate recorded decent trading density growth of 5.4% and 3.1% respectively for the June reporting period, and Beattie expects further trading upside to filter through over the coming months as new tenants at both malls become fully operational.

The space previously occupied by Stuttafords at Sandton City has been taken up by pharmacy group Dis-Chem, Turkish fashion brand LC Waikiki and a Pick n Pay clothing store, among others, while a Sportsmans Warehouse has replaced Topshop. At Eastgate, H&M and Mr Price have recently opened new-generation flagship stores.

Fund mangers and analysts have welcomed L2D’s efforts to address investor concerns. However, there are mixed views about whether the stock now offers a good buying opportunity. Anchor Stockbrokers real estate analyst Pranita Daya says: "It is certainly a step in the right direction, as it simplifies the structure and eliminates the potential of perceived conflict between the owner of the manager and the shareholders of L2D. However, Liberty Group remains the controlling co-owner in terms of assets owned jointly with L2D, and therefore there may still be a perception that the strategy is driven by Liberty Group as opposed to L2D."