Grit Real Estate: Worth taking a second glance

South Africans have understandably been skittish about investing in the rest of Africa after the sharp oil and commodity price slump and the currency crises that hit a number of countries in 2015-2016.

In those years the sudden shift in the continent’s economic growth outlook forced a number of SA developers and JSE-listed property funds, which had entered the continent earlier this decade in search of US dollar-based returns, to reassess their investment strategies.

Most have either already exited countries on the continent beyond our borders or placed expansion plans on hold.

However, UK investors are now taking a fresh bet on the African growth story — and this may be an opportune time for SA investors to follow suit.

Grit Real Estate, the JSE’s only property play focused on Africa, last week raised $132m (R1.73bn) among UK fund managers in a bookbuild that preceded Grit’s listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Tuesday (July 31). Grit now holds primary listings on the JSE, the LSE and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius.

This capital raise will provide a significant boost for Grit’s market cap, pushing it to about R5.3bn, and also enable the company to grow its portfolio of shopping centres, hotels, logistics and office buildings on the continent from about $600m now to $1bn by year-end.