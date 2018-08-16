Emira quietly emerges as a top-performing property play

After a few years of rather uninspiring returns, Emira Property Fund has quietly emerged as the top-performing property play among the JSE’s 50-odd real estate counters in the year so far.

The stock has notched up a total return of about 27% from January 2 to August 10, way ahead of the SA listed property index’s dismal -21% over the same time.

Emira was out of favour for a few years, mainly because of its overexposure to the underperforming office market. However, Momentum Investments head of property Nesi Chetty says management, under CEO Geoff Jennett and COO Ulana van Biljon, has made impressive headway in trimming its exposure to the office market and recycling the proceeds into higher-growth investments.

In addition, Emira’s overall vacancies are at a fairly low 4.5%.

"Management has done well in terms of tenant retention," says Chetty. "The extent of negative reversions in its office portfolio has also moderated somewhat."

Last year, Emira decreased its office exposure from 40.5% to 38.2% of total assets. Over the past six months, the company has disposed of a further batch of properties worth about R240m.

That brings the number of directly held office, retail and industrial properties in Emira’s R12.7bn SA portfolio to 111, down from 164 in 2010. The mid-cap diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) has indirect exposure to a further 21 shopping centres valued at R900.8m through its interest in BEE venture Enyuka.

Management’s restructuring efforts have already paid off for shareholders. Emira announced its return to dividend growth in February when it declared a 2.5% year-on-year increase in its income payouts for the six months ending December. That followed a 2% drop in dividend payouts for the 12 months ending June 2017.