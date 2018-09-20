EPP’s turnaround gains traction

Polish retail property company EPP (formerly Echo Polska Properties) got off to a rocky start when it made its debut on the JSE two years ago. In the first six months the stock slumped 25% from its listing price.

Back then, SA investors were clearly not yet buying into the Polish growth story.

But there appears to have been a marked turnaround in investor sentiment since early this year. Though the counter is still trading slightly below its listing price of R23.50, it has notched up share-price growth of a hefty 45% from February 5, when it hit a two-year low of R14.40.

That places EPP as the JSE’s top-performing property stock year to date. In addition, it now counts among the sector’s top 10 largest companies, with a market cap of close to R18bn.

Last week, management under CEO Hadley Dean posted an equally impressive set of results, with dividend growth up 12% in euro for the six months to the end of June — against the average 4%-6% dividend growth (in rands) that investors now have to be satisfied with from SA-focused property stocks.

Speaking at the results presentation, Dean said EPP has — over the past six months — cemented its position as one of Poland’s largest shopping-centre owners, following the transfer of the first tranche of the M1 portfolio, a €692m deal announced in December last year.

The M1 portfolio is made up of 12 retail properties that will be transferred to EPP in three tranches. The deal will effectively double EPP’s retail footprint to close to a million square metres of gross lettable area by 2020. In May EPP also bought the 45,353m² King Cross Marcelin Shopping Centre in Poznan for €91.1m, marking its entry into Poland’s third most populous area (after Warsaw and Krakow).

"By 2020, EPP will own 28 shopping centres across 20 cities spanning more than 1m m², all within a 30-minute drive of 40% of Poland’s wealthiest regions," Dean said.