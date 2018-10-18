Vunani awaits approval for big re-entry into property

Ethan Dube, the CEO of Vunani, has a strong reputation as one of SA’s top corporate financiers. His reputation was barely dented by Vunani’s sponsorship of the failed listing of the Sagarmatha businesses, which is collectively claimed to be an "African unicorn". That move was just taking a fee for a service, and which sponsoring broker has never sponsored a dud?

But Dube is taking more of a risk by setting up a R100m joint venture with Ayo Technologies, which would have been the heart of the proposed unicorn. Dube describes Ayo as a solid business built from scratch. "We weighed up the noise, but the main thing is that it was willing to do a deal on our terms."

Ayo has relationships with businesses such as IBM, Cisco and Microsoft, which undoubtedly help the process along. Dube says the joint venture will focus only on areas of interest to Vunani: technology to enhance financial services or fintech. Naturally Dube hopes it will be a disrupter, which should have a large impact on the lives of ordinary people, for instance by reducing transactional costs. The joint venture will partner experts locally and overseas to look at payment technologies, online insurance, lending, the digitisation of securities trading and the use of cryptocurrencies. It will also look at robo advisers and artificial intelligence.

Quite a similar script to a competitor such as Sygnia, but more Africa focused.

Vunani’s core areas are merchant banking and stockbroking, asset management, asset administration through Fairheads, and private equity. Its main source of income, ironically, is coal mining. That came out of its private equity portfolio, and it is managed alongside Anglo American as its BEE partner and, more recently, with South32. This venture produced R13.6m of aftertax income, almost half its R29.1m total — which itself is up 80% from the six months to August 2017.

Dube says Vunani will remain focused on financial services and not become a mining company by default. "We would certainly consider offering a package of mining assets to potential buyers one day."

Vunani has worked hard at rebuilding the balance sheet, and total liabilities are down about 40% to R384m, Dube says. The biggest cut was in capital at Vunani Securities, which was down more than half to R131m. He says that it is a good time to look at further ventures.

Vunani is waiting for regulatory approval for what it hopes will be the big re-entry into the property business: what is now Texton Property Fund was originally part of the group. The property is, however, a controversial development at Maiden’s Cove, between Clifton and Camps Bay, in the Cape Town Atlantic suburbs. and it faces a well-funded lobby.

Pieter MacKenzie, who headed the old Vunani Properties and also worked for the highly regarded Attacq business, now spearheads the property cluster at Vunani again.

Vunani Fund Managers its assets to R25.5bn — R3.7bn was new money, the rest market movement. It is now the largest BEE manager in the unit trust market. The group also controls, with local management, Purpose Vunani in Zimbabwe and Alliance Capital in Malawi.