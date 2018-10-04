Capitec eats the big banks’ lunch

But the bank is moving away from its usurious money-lending roots. Almost 40% of its loans carry interest rates below 22.7%, and its best clients are charged 12.9%.

Fourie says Capitec provides the most flexibility on loan terms in the market; they can be any length, up to 84 months. The bank has also almost doubled its credit card client base to 361,000 in just 12 months, and it accounts for 30% of new credit cards issued in SA. Through these cards Capitec has gained access to a more affluent client base; the maximum limit is R150,000.

While the overall loan book increased by 3%, the credit card book was up 54%.

The bank now has a retail deposit base of R66bn to fund this. Less than R6bn comes from the capital markets, and most of the newcomers will be relying mainly on expensive wholesale funding for years to come.

But it is the new funeral plan joint venture with Sanlam that is stirring the competitors. It launched successfully in May. This contrasted with the poorly executed launch of a similar venture by African Bank and Metropolitan, which is still going through teething problems. But Old Mutual, which rarely acknowledges competitors, promised to reinvigorate sales of insurance products through its Old Mutual Finance network.

Fourie, taking a leaf from Outsurance, gives an example of a client who used to pay R845 at a competitor paying R338 at Capitec.

Fourie says any further product expansion, whether into more complex insurance products or banking products such as vehicle finance and home loans, will be gradual. Many Capitec loans are already used to buy second-hand cars, and the bank distributes for SA Home Loans. "We still only account for 5% of the SA credit market, so there is plenty of room for growth in our sector," says Fourie.

It also owns 40% of Creamfinance, an online microlender that operates primarily in Central Europe and Mexico and will provide some currency diversity.

If Capitec wins its bid to buy business bank Mercantile, it will present a serious challenge.

It can’t let the Sandton-based lender carry on as it is, as the return on equity is a feeble 9.5%, and it could take years to integrate the bank, which has very little overlap to Capitec’s core business.

Meintjes says the Capitec share is one, like Transaction Capital, that always appears expensive (Capitec trades at an eye-watering six times book) but is genuinely recession proof.