Capitec benefits as its active client base expands

Unsecured lender Capitec grew its first-half headline earnings 20%, as its active client base expanded.

Headline earnings rose to R2.46bn in the six months to end-August, from R2.05bn in the matching period a year ago, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

It active client base rose 15% to 10.522-million for the review period.

Net transaction fee (non-lending) income grew 32% to R3.1bn and now comprises 47% of total net income and covers 90% of operating expenses.

Total transactional volume, including self-service banking transactions, was up 25% due to increased usage and a 15% increase in active clients, the company said.

Net loans and advances rose 3% to R41.8bn while net provision for doubtful debt charges dropped 10% to R2.5bn. Bad debt recovered rose 35% to R791m.

“The net loan book growth of 3% is in line with sales growth,” CEO Gerrie Fourie said in a statement.

“Our credit granting strategy resulted in loan sales with a product term between 73 and 84 months increasing by 121%, and loan sales with a product term between one and 12 months decreasing by 10%.”

The company declared an interim dividend R6.30 per share, which was up 20% on the year-earlier period. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose by a similar margin to R21.28.