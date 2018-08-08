Capitec bucks the downward CX trend

Client-centricity was highlighted at Capitec’s recent AGM as the primary reason for the bank’s rapid growth. There’s no doubt among shareholders, investors, consumers and competitors that Capitec is a major success story. Since 2001 it has transitioned from being a lender to a full transactional bank. Most recently, it has entered business banking with a suite of entry-level products.

Capitec puts the customer at the heart of its product development and marketing, but it is also among a small yet progressive club of businesses that execute customer experience (CX) well, because the customer mandate is openly supported by the bank’s CEO.

Customer experience stalls

Forrester’s “2018 Predictions: A Year of Reckoning” report suggests that CX has “hit a wall”. Among US companies, progress in CX efforts has gradually slowed over the past few years. The market research firm predicts that 30% of companies will experience a further decline in CX quality, which will affect commercial growth.

The truth, according to both the Forrester report and what I have experienced in SA, is that there is a lack of leadership support to tackle the deeply rooted hurdles to customer centricity. Fundamental business changes – providing more personalisation through technological capability, aligning product development with customer insights and creating an authentically customer-centric corporate culture, for example – take time. But these are the only way in which to unlock the true value CX can have on the bottom line. Instead, businesses go after low-hanging fruit, which has little influence over the C-suite.

This is concerning. Yet, the same Forrester report states that despite the widespread stalling of CX, “smart execs will intervene to make CX an internal disruptive force, one that is underpinned by the fundamentals of CX management with customer trust at the core”. It adds, though, that too many executives ignore this evidence of market advantage, putting their organisations at risk in future.

Less prattle, more practice

In 2014 Gartner predicted that by 2019 89% of companies expected to compete on the basis of customer experiences. However, years later 93% of CX initiatives have failed or not lived up to their hype. Brands have struggled to become customer-centric, even though the threat of disruption still looms large.

Claire Sporton, of SVP CX Innovation at Confirmit, is reported as saying that “very few businesses are able to link the CX programme with financial results, making it much harder to gain support from the C-suite, set the right goals for the business and secure the desired improvements and culture change”.

If CX is to avoid the fate of its cousin, customer relationship management, those advocating for it must draw a stronger connection with the bottom line.