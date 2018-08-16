Nedbank: The quiet man of SA banking

If the regulator would allow it, many are arguing for three and not four big banks in SA.

And Nedbank, soon to be liberated from Old Mutual’s control, could end up as prey.

Within the managed separation process at Old Mutual, Nedbank has been below the radar. Its results for the six months to June also passed with little fanfare.

Headline earnings growth of 2% in SA was in line with the single-digit growth the rest of the sector is expected to show. The bank took an extra hit from the introduction of the IFRS 9 accounting standard.

CEO Mike Brown says the treatment of loans is tougher, and based on a forward-looking approach. All loans are treated as stage 1, 2 or 3 — with stage 3 being similar to the old nonperforming loans.

Without the new IFRS change earnings would have been up 3.2%.

Nedbank has scope to be more aggressive in its advances. The credit loss ratio was up, from 0.47% to 0.53% but this is well within guidelines.

Brown says there have been green shoots. Nedbank has increased market share in vehicle finance (where, with 28.1%, it is not far behind leader WesBank), as well as in personal loans and cards, where it is still number four.

Nedbank remains primarily a corporate bank, though without its huge commercial property book, it is closer to 50:50 wholesale and retail.

Corporate & investment banking, which is under Brian Kennedy, increased headline earnings by 3% to R3.3bn — it was unable to recognise some of the income from renewable energy projects until after the half-year. Less than 10% of its book is in the sensitive state-owned enterprise, mining and construction sectors.