WATCH: What boosted Capitec’s interim earnings

27 September 2018 - 09:08 Business Day TV
A Capitec Bank branch in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Capitec released its interim results on Wednesday, reporting a 20% surge in headline earnings and headline earnings per share (HEPS).

The interim dividend was also up 20%.

Strong client growth and a 15% increase in active clients were behind the strong performance. The bank has also seen a surge in its app clients and says that it will continue investing in digital innovation to unlock potential across the company.

CEO Gerrie Fourie joined Business Day TV to discuss the bank’s results and provide some insight into the numbers.

