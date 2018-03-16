Companies / Retail & Consumer

Richemont launches inaugural euro bond issue

16 March 2018 - 13:01 Andries Mahlangu
A pedestrian walks past a Cartier store, operated by Richemont, as it stands illuminated at night in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Luxury goods maker Richemont said on Friday it had raised €3.75bn in its inaugural euro-denominated bond issue.

The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include funding the acquisition of Yoox Net-A-Porter Group.

Chairperson Johann Rupert said in a statement that the company had taken advantage of a low interest-rate environment in the euro area to raise long-term debt.

The notes are priced with a coupon of 1% for the €1.5bn eight-year maturity note, 1.5% for the €1.25bn 12-year note and 2% for the €1.0bn 20-year note.

The share price was marginally higher during the opening trade on the JSE, giving Richemont a market value of R553bn.

