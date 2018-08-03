Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Emerging-market assets on the up?

Emerging-market assets may have bottomed in June and the July rally is likely the start of a more sustained rebound

03 August 2018 - 13:07
SAY WHEN? Goldman Sachs says: "Whether it’s The right time to plunge back into emerging markets varies by asset class. Typically it’s more painful being early in equity or currency trades, while credit markets offer a better trade-off between risk and reward." Picture: 123RF/payphoto
Emerging-market assets may have bottomed in June and the July rally is likely the start of a more sustained rebound through the second half of the year, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs. But the moves this year don’t stand out as unusual when considered historically, Caesar Maasry and Ron Gray write in the report. They conclude that growth data, usually a better indicator than valuations, is showing signs of stability.

Bloomberg

Stepping on the gas

Toyota Motor Corp is doubling down on its investment in hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCV), designing lower-cost, mass-market passenger cars and SUVs, and pushing the technology into buses and trucks to build economies of scale.

As Toyota cranks up improvements for the next generation of its Mirai hydrogen FCV, expected in the early 2020s, it is hoping to prove wrong rival carmakers and industry experts who have mostly dismissed such plans as commercially unviable. It says it can popularise FCVs in part by making them cheaper.

Reuters

