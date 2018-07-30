Does global tariff war spell the end of emerging market party?

We are currently inundated by the mainstream media calling the end to one of the longest bull runs in history.

Similarly, the end of the emerging market rally has also been trumpeted loudly. And what a rally it was, with emerging market equities up nearly 40% in US dollars over 2017, well ahead of developed market equities (23%).

In addition, money poured into emerging market bond funds in 2017, despite the fact that rating agencies rated the quality of them at the lowest level since 2010.

South African investors, however, can be forgiven for feeling they have missed the party, with the past three years offering dismal returns. Unfortunately, as we all know too painfully, the firing of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in the first half of 2017 and the subsequent stumbling from one self-induced disaster to another, culminating in all but ratings agency Moody’s declaring our sovereign debt junk, saw us ejected from the party, which takes some doing as emerging markets are a motley crew.

Of course, with the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president in December, we were immediately readmitted, and even being touted by no less than Goldman Sachs as the "hottest emerging market for 2018". Ratings agencies and lenders, having slated us in 2017, were suddenly full of hope, investments poured into our bond market, and confidence was slowly breathed into a hitherto dead South African economy with the promise of growth and jobs to come.