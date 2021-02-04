Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Riaz Moola

We question Riaz Moola, founder and CEO of HyperionDev

04 February 2021 - 05:00
Riaz Moola. Picture: Supplied
Riaz Moola. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Understand who the customer actually is. Often, a product or service may be used by someone who isn’t the person paying for it.

What was your first job?

I spent a summer working on computational biology research — specifically on understanding the evolution of viruses during pandemics — as is being done at the moment to identify new Covid variants. It involved working with a tech company in Cape Town and that led to me later joining a research programme at the University of Oxford.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I was an early user of Amazon, Netflix, and many video games ... but never knew how to actually invest as much time as I did in their products, into owning a small piece of their businesses.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It was R3,000 for two months of software development.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Either be a really good nonprofit, or a really good for-profit. It is hard to build a social impact business that can function as both, and there’s nothing wrong with building a really good for-profit business that can create or support large-scale employment.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

Ineffective use of funding towards improving education and employment outcomes.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I almost played video games professionally for a career.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?

There’s no such thing as a free lunch.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Ambition.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

You’ll meet Mark Zuckerberg while jetlagged.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I’d create a more drastic and innovative system of deploying education budgets at a national level, drawing far more on the help of unconventional solutions in the edutech industry — similar to how Rwanda approaches working with tech at a national level.

BACKSTORY: Uber’s Frans Hiemstra

We question Frans Hiemstra, GM at Uber Sub-Saharan Africa
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BACKSTORY: Kabelo Rabotho

We question country director at Nissan SA Kabelo Rabotho
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BACKSTORY: Gidon Novick

We question Gidon Novick, co-founder of budget airline Lift
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Capitec: back in top spot
Money & Investing
2.
Dry but high: Distell buys into dope
Money & Investing
3.
Are SA shopkeepers really that bad?
Money & Investing
4.
Kouga Wind Farm generates multiple benefits for ...
Money & Investing
5.
The big Easy (Equities)
Money & Investing

Related Articles

BACKSTORY: HP’s Ifeyinwa Afe

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: General Electric’s Nyimpini Mabunda

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Ronak Gopaldas

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Marc Pillay

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Stanlib CFO Avashnee Ramdial

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Collin Molepe

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Clickatell CEO Pieter de Villiers

Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.