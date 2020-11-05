BACKSTORY: Clickatell CEO Pieter de Villiers

What’s your top tip for doing a deal?

Get the best advisers you can afford or have access to in your network. Having access to experienced advisers is a privilege.

What was your first job?

Delivering newspapers when I was still at school. My first "real job" was as an optometrist.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

For delivering newspapers I earned R280 a month. As an optometrist, I earned R6,320 per month. A big part of my first pay cheque had to go into my car payment (interest rates were 22% back then). I also paid rent, utilities, my student loan, and a celebration dinner.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

How to negotiate better and not be naive. Capital can be very transactional when it comes to people’s interests.

If you could fix one thing in SA, what would it be?